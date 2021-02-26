doculockllc.com

Address: 3801 Oakland Avenue, Suite G, St. Joseph, MO 64506

Phone: (816) 344-9686

Email: info@doculockllc.com

Business hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DocuLock, LLC® are the experts at providing document scanning, preservation, and utility solutions. Our organization is accredited with an A+ rating from the BBB. We specialize in high volume, on-site and off-site document scanning, historical preservation, high-security shredding, and document workflow planning. Throughout the years, DocuLock, LLC® has built successful solutions for vertical markets including state and local government entities, national distribution centers, healthcare facilities, legal offices, historical and preservation organizations, newspaper outlets, museums, elderly care and rehab facilities, public libraries, funeral homes, and more. Our solutions provide our clients with intellectual property protection and better document workflow management to improve day-to-day business operations, deliver more favorable audit performances, save valuable time, preserve valuable documentation, and grant the ability to work-from-anywhere.

To date, DocuLock, LLC® solutions have protected over $125 million in intellectual property data, scanned in over 2.5 million documents crossing all vertical markets, as well as provided clients with protection and data recall for IRS audits with potential penalties of $500,000+.

DocuLock, LLC® utilizes state-of-the-art equipment for every project that we are a part of, residential, commercial or government. Our equipment delivers the highest quality scans, with the least invasive methods performed by trained document specialists. We service all standard and specialty scanning, bankers’ boxes, filing cabinets, storage units, large format drawings and blueprints, newspapers, and more. We even have the equipment and expertise to scan in bound books, without breaking the binding!

We look forward to hearing your company’s story and working together to see how DocuLock, LLC® can bring Peace of Mind, Every Time to you, your staff and your organization.