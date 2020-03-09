Search for Deborah's Gifts on Facebook.com
Address: 3215 Summit Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506
Phone: (816) 279-6225
Business hours: Mondays and Wednesdays 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 12 – 5 p.m.; Sundays by appointment only
Year established: 1989
Number of employees: 2
Deborah’s Gifts was purchased by Pat and Linda McLear in 1989. Originally the store was primarily a China and Crystal shop. Since Pat and Linda have taken over Deborah’s Gifts, the shop has grown into a full-service gift shop offering high-quality, name-brand items for men and women of all ages. The main lines Deborah’s Gifts carry are Yankee Candle, Byer’s Choice Carolers, sports memorabilia authenticated by MLB Alumni Marketing, Wilton Armetale and Waterford Crystal. Deborah’s Gifts also offers antique furniture, Seagull pewter, Baldwin brass, Mark Hopkins bronze, Chilmark and Legends Budweiser and German collectable steins.