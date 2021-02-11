crevistons.com

Address: 510 N.Belt Highway,

St. Joseph, MO 64506

Phone: (816) 233-7990

Business Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Year established: 1908

Creviston and Son Jewelry is celebrating 113 years in business. St. Joseph’s oldest Jewelry business is proud to be family-owned. Founded by Jeff T. Creviston Sr. in 1908, Creviston and Son evolved from a wholesale and manufacturing business to the retail jewelry business it is today.

For the past 22 years, Creviston and Son has been St. Joseph’s favorite jewelry store through the News-Press NOW Readers’ Choice Awards. We have received the Gold, Platinum and Diamond awards, the highest possible, and in 2020 won in the Jewelry Repair category. The staff at Creviston and Son believes these awards result from customer appreciation for the selection of quality diamond and colored stone jewelry and time-pieces. Of course, Creviston and Son’s outstanding customer service is another reason customers return for all their jewelry needs.

At Creviston and Son Jewelry you will find the perfect Engagement Set. With our wide selection of Ostbye, Valina, Rego Bridal Collections you are sure to find something she will love. Exclusive at Creviston and Son Jewelry is the new Valina Bridal Collection, the Trend Collection for Modern Bride.

We are also known for our designer lines of sterling silver jewelry, including Elle, Shimmering Diamonds, Stephano Bruni and Colore colored stone sterling pieces.

As always, Creviston and Son is also a great source of estate and consignment jewelry of all kinds. Plus, Creviston and Son offers top dollar for gold. For more information about Creviston and Son Jewelry, contact Tim Creviston or Craig Obermier and remember to visit crevistons.com.