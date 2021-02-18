alexandersbnd.com

Address: 2207 N. Belt Highway,

Suite H,

St. Joseph, MO 64506

Phone: (816) 232-4877

Business hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to

3 p.m. Saturday

Year established: 1985

For 35+ years, Alexander’s Blind and Drapery Shop has served the community with its knowledge of draperies, blinds, shades, shutters and more.

With free, no-obligation appointments in your home, office or business, the qualified decorating consultant can help you choose products, styles and colors to reflect your personal tastes to fit within your budget.

Alexander’s Blind and Drapery Shop guarantees quality installation from experienced fabricators and installers to ensure complete satisfaction with function and operation of all products.

If you need any repairs to your blinds, shades or draperies, bring them in and the staff will repair them for a minimum $15 repair fee.

Come by our showroom in the Anderson Ford Plaza and view our large selection of fabrics and samples. We are an authorized dealer of Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Venetian Blind and Draper Screen Shades.