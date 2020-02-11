Two large companies in St. Joseph are growing with major investments at their St. Joseph facilities.
The St. Joseph City Council approved the issuance of Chapter 100 bonds for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and LifeLine Foods in 2019 to assist with expansions at both businesses. The Chapter 100 incentives allow for some tax abatements on personal property and real property improvements.
Boehringer Ingelheim said it will make capital investments, involving both real and personal property improvements, to its campus and facilities at North Belt Highway and Gene Field Road. The company will invest about $22.4 million to increase its capacity to manufacture vaccines for livestock. The investment is in addition to a roughly $20 million project in St. Joseph that Boehringer announced in December 2017.
Boehringer's project will see roughly $5.4 million in real property improvements and $17 million in machinery and equipment. Boehringer officials said it likely will take one or two years for all phases of the investments to be complete.
St. Joseph is Boehringer’s global site for animal health vaccine production. The company currently has about 950 employees in the city.
Flour production at LifeLine Foods, 2811 S. 11th St., will expand via the addition of a second mill. The project includes $5.5 million in existing building improvements and $6.5 million in new machinery and equipment, for a total project of $12 million.
LifeLine officials said the second mill will allow the company to expand its masa flour production that includes the U.S. and Mexico. Masa is used by food processors to manufacture such products as tortillas and tortilla chips for clients in both the U.S. and Mexico, and its popularity and use continues to grow.
Crews at LifeLine made a final push early this year to complete the project, and officials said an open house could be scheduled in coming months.
LifeLine was formed in 2001, as local farmers were trying to add value to their corn crop and economic-development leaders were seeking an employer to fill the void after Quaker Oats closed its St. Joseph factory. Today, a cooperative with more than 600 farmers owns half of LifeLine. The company currently has about 150 employees in St. Joseph.