Address: 2207 N. Belt Highway,
Suite H,
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Phone: (816) 232-4877
Business hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to
3 p.m. Saturday
Year established: 1985
For 35+ years, Alexander’s Blind and Drapery Shop has served the community with its knowledge of draperies, blinds, shades, shutters and more.
With free, no-obligation appointments in your home, office or business, the qualified decorating consultant can help you choose products, styles and colors to reflect your personal tastes to fit within your budget.
Alexander’s Blind and Drapery Shop guarantees quality installation from experienced fabricators and installers to ensure complete satisfaction with function and operation of all products.
If you need any repairs to your blinds, shades or draperies, bring them in and the staff will repair them for a minimum $15 repair fee.
Come by our showroom in the Anderson Ford Plaza and view our large selection of fabrics and samples. We are an authorized dealer of Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Venetian Blind and Draper Screen Shades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.