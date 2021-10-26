Probe attempt to open grave of murder victim

The Andrew county sheriff’s office, the state highway patrol and the St. Joseph police department Saturday evening were seeking to find the persons who attempted to open the grave of one of the victims of a triple murder here last week.
Sheriff Reid Miller of Andrew county said the attempt to open the grave of Pamela Pittam, 12, one of the victims, was reported to him at 1:45 Saturday afternoon. The girl, her sister and mother, had been buried in Green cemetery just north of St. Joseph, on K highway, Friday afternoon.
Sergt. James C. Rhoades, investigator for the state highway patrol, is working with Sheriff Miller in investigating the attempt at grave molestation.
Detective Inspector Leo J. Schott of the St. Joseph department also is checking on the case.
Sheriff Miller said Raymond Pittam, the father of the Pittam girls, had made the report to him.
The sheriff said a check of the cemetery area indicated two men had parked a truck in a nearby driveway and had walked to the cemetery.
Flowers, which had been placed on the grave Friday, has been thrown aside and the earth had been removed so the vandals could reach the concrete self-sealing vault.
“They evidently tried to open the vault at the seam but failed. Then they used an automobile jack in an effort to lift the top of the vault. The jack sank so far into the ground, they could not remove the tool,” the sheriff said. “Somebody real sick is involved in this. You read about things like this but you don’t think it can happen.”
Sheriff Miller said the grave was refilled late Saturday afternoon after peace offices had completed their check of the grave site.
He said the vault had not been opened although some concrete had been chipped away around the seam of the vault.
At present, the sheriff said, there are no definite leads and no witnesses have been found.
Sets of footprints leading to the grave indicated two persons were involved, he added.
