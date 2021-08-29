Gas prices have consistently rose over the last year, and those looking to travel over the upcoming Labor Day weekend won’t catch a break at the pumps.
According to AAA, the current national average for a gallon of gas is $3.14. In Missouri, the average price is $2.82, and specifically in St. Joseph it sits at $2.76 for regular unleaded gas. For perspective, a year ago, the national average for a gallon of gas was $2.23.
People who are pumping gas are not pleased with the rise in prices as it has become more of a financial burden.
“I think it is ridiculous,” St. Joseph Resident Joe Decker said while he was filling his tank. “I think it is because of the president and the pipelines and all that.”
The pipeline Decker is referring to is the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was terminated in June of this year after President Joe Biden pulled the permits for it. For Decker, this means that more crude oil will have to be purchased from overseas.
“I think we should keep it in America and stop going overseas for oil,” Decker said.
Decker added that he has been inclined to travel less because of the rise in gas prices.
Another individual at the pump on Sunday was just as frustrated as Decker.
“Yeah, it is hard for me and my fiancée to go to work because we can't even afford the gas,” St. Joseph resident Ryan Hendrix said. “You gotta have it working in construction. Driving around in your truck, hauling materials, it is virtually impossible.”
Hendrix works in construction and mentioned he is struggling to find work with the market right now. His frustration stems from his belief that oil companies are trying to become richer.
“I think it is ridiculous, and I think some people are taking advantage of (other) people,” Hendrix said.
The national price of gas was a little down from the average price last month, where it sat at $3.16. But there are no signs of gas prices going down in the future; with Hurricane Ida having a massive impact on the southern coast, prices for gas could rise even higher.
