The St. Joseph Christian Lions will look to flip the script in 2023 after 2022 didn’t go the way they hoped.
Just 1-9 was the record they had to show for their work and dedication, and after an offseason of recalibration, the players feel there’s optimism they can surprise skeptics.
“I think we’ve improved our game a lot, and that we can just keep getting better and that we can do good this season,” senior Judson Smith said.
The Lions enter the season with more players on the roster than they did last year, which at times, proved to be their downfall. Given 8-man football rosters aren’t housing that many players given the student populations in comparison to Class 1 or Class 2 schools, but St. Joe Christian’s roster size was still lower than what they would’ve liked, which made it that much more of a burden for players who may have needed a breather in between plays.
“It’s always a little bit demeaning when you got exactly eight players out there and you’re fighting your hardest and you’re still not doing the best you can. This year we’ve got a few more players, so I’m excited for this,” Smith said.
Pushing through each game knowing there’s not many to turn to on the sidelines made the physical conditioning an easy facet to become proficient in. The team hopes to show that its conditioning is even better than it was before, both physically and also mentally.
“Last year, I feel like we didn’t win a lot of games because of our mentality. Going into this year, our mental conditioning is a lot better and we got a good chance,” senior Jaren Padgett said.
The Lions will get their chance to show their improvement on their home field on Aug. 25 against DeKalb, a team seeking their first winning season since 2015.
