“I’ll pray for you.”

It’s something people of faith say often. Sometimes we say it as a passing thought. At other times, we say it with a deep feeling and meaning. Most all of the sacred writings of people of faith call us to pray for one another. We are also called to pray for people in power.

The Christian New Testament, in fact, says: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (1 Timothy 2:1-2). The writer of this passage is the Apostle Paul, who eventually was put to death for his faith by one of the emperors he urges the Church to pray for.

Herein lies the lesson.

We as people of faith do not pray for leaders because we agree for them. Nor do we pray for leaders simply because they share our faith (during the time of Paul in the first century, the Roman Emperors opposed Christians and many other faiths). Instead, we pray for those in power because we believe that positions of power can be used for good. And of course, as we have all seen in our lifetimes, that same power can be used for evil.

The writer of the above biblical passage had a front-row seat to the misuse of political power. Many early Christians and Jewish believers were put to death for their faith under Roman rule. This would continue until well into the fourth century. Of course, in later years, people from more faiths were put to death for their beliefs. Sadly, this was sometimes perpetrated by those who had formerly been the recipients of such actions.

Nevertheless, the call from all faiths to pray for those in power remains.

We pray that somehow, no matter who is in power, goodness and righteousness will prevail. We pray that those who choose to lead in a harmful way will be thwarted. We pray that those who lead in a way that promotes justice and righteousness will be protected and bolstered. We pray that we will be motivated to stand up in opposition to leaders who are wrong. We pray that we will be motivated to stand with leaders who seek to do right – regardless of our personal preferences.

Prayer is the act of calling on God to do something. It is also a time of deep reflection that asks God to help us be what we have been called to be. Prayer changes things. Prayer changes the one who prays, as well. So, as we enter into a new year, we pray for those now in power. When we disagree, we will speak up, but we will still pray. When we agree, we will affirm, but we will also pray. When we pray, if we are motivated to do or say something that will assist those in need or encourage a brighter day, we will do so. This is the power of prayer, and it is the calling of all who are people of faith.