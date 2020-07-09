Practices begin at Disney, as teams begin restart routines

After four months, basketball was truly back on Thursday.

Full-scale practices inside the NBA bubble at the Disney complex started Thursday, with the Magic — the first team to get into the campus earlier this week — becoming the first team formally back on the floor. By the close of business Thursday, all 22 teams participating in the restart were to be checked into their hotel and beginning their isolation from the rest of the world for what will be several weeks at least. And by Saturday, all teams should have practiced at least once.

The last eight teams were coming in Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers among them.

Exhibition games begin July 22. Games restart again for real on July 30.

Teams, for the most part, had to wait two days after arriving before they could get on the practice floor. Many players have passed the time with video games.

The food has been a big talking point so far, especially after a handful of players turned to social media to share what got portrayed as less-than-superb meals during the brief quarantine period.

“For the most part, everything has been pretty good in my opinion,” Nets guard Joe Harris said. “They’ve done a good job taking care of us.”