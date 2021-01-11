PPP portal opens this morning; the bulk of applications will likely be submitted next week

Jan. 11 marks the re-opening of the Paycheck Protection Program portal for first-time Covered Financial Institutions applicants.

PPP is designed for businesses who intend on using the funds provided to keep their employees on payroll in which they will receive a direct incentive.

Participating Covered Financial Institutions such as Community Development Financial Institutions, Minority Depository Institutions, Certified Development Companies and Microloan Intermediaries will have their applications looked over first by the U.S. Small Business Administration due to the moderate to low-income area in which they fall into.

“They have given priority to people that have fewer than 10 employees, haven’t had a PPP before for the first two and in an amount under $250,000,” Rebecca Lobina, Continuing Professional Education & Small Business Development Director at Northwest Missouri State University, said.

PPP loan applications approved through Aug. 8 of 2020 netted over $525 billion and over 5.2 million loans were distributed. Though CDI’s will be the first to have their applications looked over, CDI lenders only made up approximately 10% of all PPP lenders in 2020. Most lenders will be participating next Monday, but Lobina says there are things to keep in mind for first-time applicants such as new details included in the newest coronavirus relief package passed in late December.

“First time around, just know that it can be 100% forgiven as long as you utilize it the way it's meant to be used, Lobina said. “The manner in which you can use the funds has now been expanded, but not only could you use it for what you could before which is for 60% or more for payroll, if they use it for rent or utilities, interest on your business mortgage payments ... you can also use it for, what is called, covered operations expenditures, supplier costs and covered worker protection expenditures, like PPE.”

Over 100 businesses in St. Joseph already have been approved for loans in which loans ranged from $350,000 and $5 million. The number of smaller businesses in the city who were approved for less than $350,000 or those who qualify as CDIs is unknown.