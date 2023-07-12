Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game's history Associated Press Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in 2022 in Renfrew, Pennsylvania. File photo | Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the sixth highest in the history of the game.No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million paid out in yearly increments or a $378.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million.Nobody won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Sports Lottery The Economy Gambling × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Consumer Tax law puts counties on the hot seat Public Safety Residents should be cautious of door-to-door scams Social Services Nearly 90 fans available through Salvation Army for those in need Local News Law enforcement gearing up for influx of training camp fans More Local News → 1:19 Mostly Sunny Thursday Weather Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
