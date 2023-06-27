Potatoes are often the unsung heroes of meals. They work any time of the day and with most meals. Hash browns accompany eggs at breakfast, French fries are ideal with sandwiches come lunchtime, and there’s no limiting potatoes at dinner. They can be the star of the show with potato gnocchi or baked potato soup, or serve as mashed or baked complements to roasts and more.
Steak and potatoes long has been a popular pairing that wins rave reviews around the table. This recipe for “Steak with Crispy Potatoes and Pistachio Pesto” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done” (Time Home Entertainment) by the editors of Real Simple highlights what a winning combination steak and potatoes can be.
Steak with Crispy Potatoes and Pistachio Pesto
Serves 4
1½ pounds red new potatoes (about 18), sliced ¼-inch thick
¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper
½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
¼ cup shelled roasted pistachios
1 small garlic clove
2 strip or sirloin steaks (1 inch thick; about 1½ pounds total)
1 bunch broccoli rabe (about 1 pound)
Heat oven to 425 F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the oil and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until golden, 25 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, process the parsley, pistachios, garlic, ¼ cup of the remaining oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper until finely chopped.
Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the steaks with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook to the desired doneness, 4 to 6 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.
Wipe out the skillet. Add the broccoli rabe and ½ cup water and simmer, covered, until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with the steak, potatoes and pesto.
Tip: The pistachio pesto in this dish makes an excellent accompaniment to lamb, chicken, shrimp, or fish. Or serve it on toasted country bread for an easy appetizer.
