In between Christmas and New Year’s Day, here’s a pipe-smoking postcard featuring the Anglo Kid. This generic postcard was made so the location could be added. St Joseph was written in gold. Circa 1906.
Postcards from the Past: Pipe and the Anglo Kid
Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹
Marshall White
