This week readers are viewing a real-photo postcard. In the first quarter of the 20th century, lots of people collected postcards. The use of postcards was so popular that the Kodak Co. created a postcard camera, and people created hundreds of thousands of real-photo postcards. Unfortunately, like so many real-photo postcards this one is unidentified. Some detective skills have to be used, and combined with a little luck they were successful. This is young Dottie Reno, the daughter of the fabulous Reno duo. For more information about all three Reno family members, consider a day trip in June to the Patee House Museum.