Brenden Horned debuts with this heart wrenching story, ‘The Spark Before the Flame,’ available at www.amazon.com July 30, 2021.
‘The Spark Before the Flame’ is a story of first love found and lost. Told from the male perspective, this fictional tale will leave your heart hurting as you remember those first feelings of all-consuming love and desire. Followed by that first loss that never completely healed, yet has always been there to define what you have always been looking for — your true spark.
Brenden Horned, 19, is a self-published author that has grown up in Polo, Missouri, a small town just outside of Kansas City which is the backdrop of his novella. With pictures of familiar sites of the gorgeous City of Fountains enhanced by the unique addition of playlists to set the mood, this is not only an exercise of the imagination but an experience for all of the senses.
On adding playlists to the book Horned said, “I truly wanted to do something unique. I hope the playlists add to the experience and emotions portrayed in my book. I want the music to create a more real story for the reader.”
For more information, contact Horned at brenden.horned@gmail.com.
