Police responded to a head on accident on the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and 50th Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

St. Joseph Police officer Tim Clark said a red Chevy Impala was traveling west on U.S. 169 approaching 50th Street and a Toyota Corolla tried to continue straight on 50th Street after being stopped at the intersection. The collision caused both cars to spin, and the Impala struck a pole causing the airbag to deploy.

Both cars were totaled and the accident resulted in minor injuries for those involved, Clark said.