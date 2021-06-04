With kids out of school, safety sometimes takes a backseat to the fun.

Two local school resource officers have tips to help keep kids safe this summer.

"Be in your yard before it is dark. don't be six to seven blocks away at nighttime. It gets a little more dangerous at night," Matt Biggs, a school resource officer with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. "If you're in your yard that's fine. About time the street light kicks on you don't have to be inside but you have to be back to the yard before it gets pitch black out, just too much going on out there."

Joe Herrera, another resource officer, said while kids are out during the day they need to practice basic personal safety.

"I think the biggest thing, we see a lot of kids riding bikes on the city streets. Of course, we all did that growing up, but like we tell kids, always wear that helmet, always look for oncoming traffic, 'cause these cars when they're driving they might not see you around another car. Be observant of where your surroundings are, especially at intersections and side streets. Like we tell kids, safety first, look both ways before crossing the street."

While the resource officers are moved out of schools for the summer, they are still doing what they can to keep in contact with kids in the community. The Cops Care Kids Camp is a yearly event for kids ages 9 to 12 that highlights aspects of police officers' jobs as well as sports and games. Last summer, the camp was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, officers are excited to get back to normal events like this.

"We had a great time years prior, we've seen a lot of kids enjoying themselves and we see kids now doing the sport because 'Hey this is fun, I tried it now' and they're playing it at whatever school they went to," Herrera said.

The camp is free, with lunch and a snack provided. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 to 16. Sgt. Roy Hoskins, who is in charge of sign-ups for the camp, said spots fill up fast. Applications can be found in the lobby of the St. Joseph Police Department.