Iowa Hospital Sexual Assaults

A Ottumwa Regional Health Center sign stands on Wednesday in Ottumwa, Iowa. 

 Associated Press

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A male nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose at a private hospital in Iowa sexually assaulted at least nine female patients while they were sedated or unconscious, hospital and police officials said.

The assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during investigations into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, who worked at the hospital, The Ottumwa Courier reported.

