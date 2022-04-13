KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A middle school student who was stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died and another student has been charged in juvenile court with murder, Kansas City police said.
Police identified the victim of Tuesday’s stabbing at Northeast Missouri School as 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman.
Another male student was charged Wednesday in juvenile court with murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Guzman died Tuesday night after being stabbed earlier in the day in a bathroom at the school, which teaches seventh and eighth graders, police spokeswoman Donna Drake said.
Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the stabbing.
The school was placed on lockdown and closed for the rest of Tuesday, but school officials said classes resumed Wednesday.
