On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the St. Joseph Police Department and a number of other agencies conducted a helicopter operation. These operations started two years ago and have become a monthly occurrence.

“Quite a few of the vehicles that we tried to stop were fleeing from us and our options were limited as to what to do with fleeing vehicles and how to approach that,” said Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department. “So that was one of the key reasons why we started (the helicopter operations).”

These fleeing offenders cause problems during a normal shift because the police department doesn’t have enough assets to pursue. During the helicopter operations, police presence in the streets more than doubles compared to an average night, allowing officers to chase and arrest fleeing felons.

“Too many times, we see people flee from us and we don't have the assets that we have during this helicopter operation to be able to effectively deal with that,” Wilson said. “So therefore we have to terminate that pursuit.”

“This operation gives us the opportunity to apply additional assets to capture these people in a safer manner.”

One of those additional assets is the helicopter, which provides “support for the ground operation.”

By the end of the operation Thursday morning, 23 total arrests were made, including seven for felony drug and seven for resisting arrest. Typically arrests made during the operation are more than a normal night.

“I think the community sees that we're making a very overt attempt to deal with what we consider to be some of the most dangerous criminals in our city.”