Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb Associated Press Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OLATHE, Kan. — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year's Eve disturbance, police said.Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.When officers arrived, a 27-year-old man inside the home pulled out the weapon and moved toward the officers, Yeldell said.Officers tried to use a stun gun on the man but he continued moving toward them. One Olathe officer shot the man, and he died at the scene, Yeldell said.No officers were injured.A Johnson County multijurisdictional team will investigate the shooting.The officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joel Yeldell Officer Man Police Weaponry Kansas City Olathe Suburb × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Education Four-day schools idea draws mixed reactions +2 Government Area legislator proposes dropping local sales tax cap Public Safety Autopsy underway after man's body found +2 Public Safety Social media posts can help and hinder police investigations More Local News → 0:52 Wet Monday forecast Updated 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.