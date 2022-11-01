OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward the officer, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday during the annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood, and no one besides the driver was injured. It capped a chaotic few seconds in which people ran screaming as the car accelerated toward the crowd before shots rang out.

