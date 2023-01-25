School Shooting Des Moines

This photo provided by Gary Dameron shows his son, Gionni Dameron, top left, posing with his family in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2022. An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack, including Gionni Dameron, according to a charging document released Tuesday. 

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization's founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless," the city's police chief said Wednesday.

The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn't succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday.

