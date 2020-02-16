According to St. Joseph Police, a deputy tried to stop the vehicle after a traffic violation when the vehicle fled pursuit in the late morning, early afternoon. That vehicle was reported stolen.

The deputy then stopped the chase because the stolen vehicle was driving erratically.

About a mile after the deputy backed off, the driver crashed into Debbie’s Closet, Used Appliances and Furniture at Missouri and Lake avenues.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s believed the driver lost control trying to go around traffic, but police say the crash is still under investigation.