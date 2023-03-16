Poland Czech Republic

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes Czech Republic’s President Petr Pavel as they meet at the Presidential Palace on Thursday in Warsaw, Poland.

 Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland — Poland said Thursday it plans to give Ukraine about a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first NATO member to fulfill Kyiv’s increasingly urgent requests for warplanes to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Warsaw will hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days,” President Andrzej Duda said, and the rest needed servicing but would be supplied later. The Polish word he used to describe the total number can mean between 11 and 19.

