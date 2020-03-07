The Platte Valley girls advanced to the final four in the Class 1 state tournament for the first time since 2012, beating Norborne 58-37 on Friday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.

It’s a new generation of girls, and they aren’t taking this accomplishment lightly.

“This is incredible. It’s the first time I’ve been able to do this in my career, and to do this in our first year as Platte Valley it means more than words can say,” junior Malia Collins said. “Bringing two schools together is kind of tricky but it hasn’t been difficult at all for us. We all gel so easily and get along so well, it’s incredible.”

The Valley jumped out to a big start, leading by eight points after one quarter before piling on 18 points in the following period to start the game with a 34-18 lead at the half.

Platte Valley (27-3) head coach Tyler Pederson talked about the advantage of an early lead, and how it serves to set up their defense.

“We were hitting shots and that was big. We hit some shots early and that helps you settle down and play, defensively the girls were really focused and locked in executing the game plan,” Pederson said. “I think that the shots that they got were contested. That helped a lot, we hang our hats on the defensive side of the ball.”

Still, there was room for improvement. Norborne (27-2) kept in the game with fast break points by jumping passing lanes, with six such buckets occurring in the first half.

“We talk about taking care of the basketball all season long. At halftime we had that lead and we talked about it because we knew they were going to turn up the pressure a little bit and ball security was going to be important,” Pederson said. “The girls did a good job of doing that.”

Leading the game for both teams was senior Kaylin LaMaster, who finished with 23 points.

An offensive threat for South Nodaway in the past, LaMaster demonstrated how efficient of a scorer she was against the Pirates.

The senior gave praise to teammates setting her up for success.

“I think when Malia and Stephanie were driving up who were taking help off, then they could pass to me and I’d put a shot up,” LaMaster said. “It really opened me up today, helped me out a lot.”

After making short work of one of the best team’s they’ve played all season, LaMaster pointed to the value of keeping their heads in these big moments.

“I feel like we were really focused. We came into the game and had to play lock down defense and knew our offense was going to have to be there for us, and it was. It was all a matter of mental focus.”

Still chasing the first state championship for the girls program, Pederson emphasized that it will take a comprehensive effort for two games in the remainder of the season.

“When you get down to Springfield, we’re gonna play another team that’s really good and you have to match out on both sides of the ball,” Pederson said. “Every possession matters, but they know what to do.”