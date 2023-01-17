Couple celebrating with sparklers at the beach

This photo shows a couple celebrating with sparklers at the beach on their honeymoon. 

Shifting economic tides may threaten your salary, retirement savings, and grocery bill, but they might not be coming for your honeymoon just yet. The current average honeymoon cost of $5,000 can be intimidating to many, but fortunately, there is a lot you can do to undercut that bill significantly.

Your honeymoon will not be the only treasured vacation of your marriage, but it will be the first. So, naturally, you want it to feel magical and memorable. The great news is that there is plenty you can do to plan a beautiful trip that doesn't leave your savings in shambles.

