Set a romantic tone with cheesecake this Valentine's Day.
Romance is in the air come Valentine's Day. Though chocolate, oysters and honey are often seen as aphrodisiacs, there is no evidence to back such perceptions up. However, Healthline reports that fenugreek, saffron, red ginseng, and pistachios might boast the properties often associated with aphrodisiacs. People have been eating pistachio nuts since 6,000 B.C. Pistachios improve blood cholesterol and stimulate better blood flow throughout the body. They're also tasty, which makes them a worthy addition to Valentine's Day recipes. such as this one for 'Pistachio Cardamom Cheesecake,' courtesy of the American Pistachio Growers. It's a rich, creamy, vegan no-bake dessert to share with that special someone.
Pistachio Cardamom Cheesecake 6 servings
20 Biscoff cookies, crushed
16 ounces vegan cream cheese, softened at room temperature
2/3 cup organic white sugar
9 ounces coco whip (vegan whipped topping)
3 teaspoons masala chai spice
1 teaspoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons roasted and salted pistachios, crushed
1. Blitz Biscoff cookies in food processor. Press into the bottom of six 8-ounce ramekins. Set aside. 2. In a food processor or blender, add softened cream cheese, lemon juice, sugar, and chai spices. 3. Transfer cream cheese mixture to a mixing bowl and gently fold in coco whip. Do not over mix; you want it to be light and airy. 4. Pour mixture into prepared ramekins. 5. Chill in fridge for an hour to set before serving. 6. Garnish with crushed pistachios.
