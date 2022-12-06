Royals Guardians Baseball

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Taylor Clarke and catcher MJ Melendez celebrate a win over the Cleveland Guardians in 10 innings of a game on Oct. 3 in Cleveland. 

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the first pick of eligible amateur players in July.

The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the majors at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third.

