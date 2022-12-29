Keystone Spill Kansas

In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek on Dec. 9 in Washington County, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek.

Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast Kansas to allow a “controlled restart" of the section from Steele City, Nebraska, near the Kansas line, to Cushing, in northern Oklahoma. The 2,700-mile Keystone system carries heavy crude oil extracted from tar sands in western Canada to the Gulf Coast and to central Illinois.

