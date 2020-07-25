To print this checklist, click here.

Photo Checklist

Pre-ceremony

—— The bride hanging out with her bridal party.

—— The bride getting her hair and makeup done.

—— The bride putting on her dress.

—— Still lifes of the bride’s dress, shoes, headpiece, jewelry and bouquet.

—— The bride pinning a boutonniere on her dad.

—— The bride putting a corsage on her mom.

—— The bridal party leaving for the ceremony.

Ceremony

—— Interior and exterior shots of the venue.

—— The bride and her dad arriving.

—— The wedding party arriving.

—— The guests arriving.

—— The groom and his best man at the altar.

The altar

—— The bridal party walking down the aisle.

—— The bride and her dad walking down

the aisle.

—— The bride’s mom walking down the aisle.

—— The groom’s mom and dad walking down the aisle.

—— The bride’s and groom’s grandparents walking down the aisle.

—— The groom’s reaction to seeing the bride.

—— The bride’s dad giving her away.

—— The person doing the readings.

—— The bride and groom listening to the officiant.

—— The unity candle lighting.

—— The bride and groom during the vow exchange.

—— The bride’s and groom’s parents watching from their seats.

—— The officiant performing the ceremony.

—— The musicians playing.

—— The newlyweds exchanging a kiss.

—— The moment right after the kiss.

—— The bride and groom walking up the aisle as newlyweds.

—— The bride and groom greeting the crowd.

—— The crowd performing the exit toss.

—— The bride and groom leaving for the reception.

Reception

—— The interior and exterior of the reception space.

—— A close-up of a place setting.

—— The escort card table.

—— The band or DJ.

—— The cocktail hour (including eating, drinking and chatting).

—— The bride and groom making their entrance.

—— The bride and groom greeting guests.

—— The cake table.

—— The bride and groom’s first dance.

—— The bride dancing with her dad.

—— The groom dancing with the bride’s mom.

—— The bride dancing with the groom’s dad.

—— The groom dancing with his mom.

—— The guests dancing.

—— The best man’s toast.

—— The other toasts.

—— The cake cutting and the bride and groom feeding each other.

—— The bride throwing her bouquet.

—— The groom removing the bride’s garter.

—— The garter toss.

—— The bride and groom leaving the reception.

—— The bride and groom getting in the getaway car.

—— A close up of the decorated getaway car.

Portraits and group shots

—— The bride in her dress.

—— The bride with her maid of honor.

—— The bride with her bridesmaids and the flower girl.

—— The groom with the best man.

—— The groom with the groomsmen, ushers and ring bearer.

—— The bride with her family.

—— The groom with his family.

—— The bride and groom with the wedding party.

—— The bride and groom with the bride’s family.

—— The bride and groom with the groom’s family.

—— The bride and groom with the bride’s grandparents.

—— The bride and groom with the groom’s grandparents.

—— The bride with the child attendants.

—— The bride with her high school or college friends.

—— The groom with his high school or college friends.