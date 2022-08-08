Pfizer-Global Blood Therapeutics

The Pfizer logo is displayed on the exterior of a former Pfizer factory in 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its work in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics, which was founded in 2011, makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease.

