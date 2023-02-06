Pets dental health Metro Creative Feb 6, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Close-up ginger cat with a toothbrush in his mouth. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dental health is important when caring for pets. Many pet health experts say that a pet’s first professional dental examination and cleaning should occur at around age two or three. Ideally, pet parents should brush their pets’ teeth daily to ensure that plaque and tartar does not accumulate and lead to significant periodontal issues. Older pets tend to require more frequent brushings, while younger pets and small dog breeds may not need daily brushing. There are plenty of pet-safe toothpastes available; do not use a human toothpaste, as such products contain ingredients that are not safe for pets. Pets should be acclimated to having their teeth brushed at an early age to make it easier to do so in ensuing years. — Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Orthodontics Food Medicine Industry Anatomy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Courts 10 indicted in federal drug case include two from St. Joseph Social Services Study finds Missouri and Kansas in top 10 states for volunteer rate Public Safety Fire-related injuries highlight volatility of statistics +2 Public Safety State lawmaker proposes legalizing psychedelic mushrooms; officials express concerns More Local News → 0:44 Mild today, but not tomorrow 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
