A doctor listens to her patient's lungs.

Adults with persistent asthma may experience nearly twice the amount of plaque buildup in major arteries leading to the brain as people without asthma, raising their risk for a stroke, new research suggests.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also found higher levels of inflammation in people with asthma, compared to those without the condition.

