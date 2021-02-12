These students were selected as Pershing ‘Panther Pride’ students. In the back row are Avery Housman, Anavah Blair, October Johnson, Kaileigh Fuller and Brooklyn Cave. In the middle row are Kaitlyn Menschik, Eastyn Taylor, Alli Souders, Brylynn Green and Jerzi Davis. In front are Lauren Zebelean, Phoenix Chapman, E’Ziaus Cleggett, Reece McKinney and Memphis Eaton.
