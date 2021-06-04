Pershing Elementary School recently recognized its May Panther Pride students. Back row, from the left: Peyton Huff, Juanluca Navarro, Katie Snider, Miah Gemmell and Nenah Ross. Middle row, from left: De’Aira Goodwin, Miguel Dilley-Gallo, Brooklynn Biggs and Natan Kokobe. Front row, from left: Abbigail Fuller, Keegan Bundy, Harmony Cook, Michael Meek and Grace Brendle.