Red Sox Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Perez’s blast in the seventh inning appeared to hit the wall below a railing in left field. The play was reviewed and the original call stood. The call prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to argue with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who tossed Cora.

