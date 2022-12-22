Coffee and blood pressure. Cup with coffee beans inside, surrounded by cuff and sphygmomanometer for measuring blood pressure. Concept of influence and effects of coffee on low or high blood pressure

This photo shows a coffee cup with coffee beans inside, surrounded by cuff and sphygmomanometer for measuring blood pressure.

 Getty Images

People with severely high blood pressure who drink two or more cups of caffeinated coffee each day could double their risk of dying from a heart attack, stroke or other type of cardiovascular disease, new research finds. But drinking green tea or just one cup of coffee did not have the same effect.

The increased risk also did not apply to people with lower blood pressure levels who drank two or more daily cups of coffee, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on Wednesday.

