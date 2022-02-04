Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday directly rebutted Donald Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, saying that the former president was simply “wrong.”
In a speech to a gathering of the conservative Federalist Society in Florida, Pence addressed Trump’s intensifying efforts this week to advance the narrative that, as vice president, he had the unilateral power to prevent Joe Biden from taking office.
“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”
Pence’s declaration marked his most forceful response yet to Trump. And it comes as Pence begins laying the groundwork for a potential run for president in 2024.
The already strained relationship between the two men further deteriorated this week as Trump escalated his attacks on Pence.
In a statement Tuesday, Trump said the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack should instead probe “why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.”
