Pence New Hampshire

Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with a guest during the 'Politics and Eggs' breakfast gathering, Wednesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. 

 Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday implored fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump's Florida home and denounced calls by some of the former president's allies to defund the FBI, saying that was "just as wrong" as a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police.

Pence also said he would give "due consideration" if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

