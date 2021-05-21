ST. LOUIS — Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ got two hits during an eight-run burst in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 Friday night.

Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Cubs won in the first of 19 games between the NL Central rivals this season.

A crowd of 24,282, the largest this year at Busch Stadium, saw the division-leading Cardinals end their five-game home winning streak.

Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored three times for Chicago. Pederson, who hit his 22nd career leadoff homer, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs.

Hendricks (4-4) allowed one earned run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Reliever Ryan Helsley (3-2) took the loss.

Hendricks gave way to Tommy Nance with two on and two outs after a fielding error by Rizzo at first base, and an RBI single by Dylan Carlson pulled the Cardinals within 4-3.

The Cubs combined six hits and three walks to break away in the eighth. Happ, who had three hits, started the inning with a single and later added a double. Bote capped it with a two-run single.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez pitched six innings, giving up two runs and hitting three batters. He was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Friday after missing eight games with a sprained right ankle.