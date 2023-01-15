Cowboy Cookies

Pecans are tasty offerings that are ideal in both savory dishes and desserts. Like fruits of other members of the hickory genus of trees, pecans are not truly nuts, but drupes. A drupe is a fruit with a single stone or pit surrounded by a husk. With pecans, the outer husk dries out and splits open, exposing the nuts inside.

Georgia, New Mexico and Texas are the leading domestic producers of pecans, but Mexico grows nearly half of the world's pecans. Pecans are heart-healthy and rich in antioxidants, several vitamins and minerals, and a good source of healthy fat. In addition, one ounce of pecans provides 10 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake.

