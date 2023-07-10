Chocolate-Peanut Butter Terrine with Sugared Peanuts

Few dessert pairings are as beloved as chocolate and peanut butter. These are strong flavors that are coveted on their own, and especially so when eaten together. When packed in a decadent terrine, peanut butter and chocolate take indulgence to new heights.

Whether hosting a gathering at home or preparing a dessert for family, this recipe for “Chocolate-Peanut Butter Terrine with Sugared Peanuts” from “Classic Stars Desserts” (Chronicle Books) by Emily Luchetti is sure to please. For best results, use chocolate with 58 to 62 percent cacao, rather than a chocolate of higher percentage.

