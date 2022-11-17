Capitals Blues Hockey

Washington Capitals’ Trevor van Riemsdyk battles St. Louis Blues’ Josh Leivo during the second period of a game Thursday in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues.

