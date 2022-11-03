Pelosi Husband Assaulted

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her and husband Paul Pelosi's home Wednesday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer.

Pelosi said, "Paul remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home."

