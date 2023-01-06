Patrol: Missouri man dies after being shot by police officer Associated Press Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAURIE, Mo. — A central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer during a confrontation at a home, police said.Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed Thursday night by a Laurie police officer, the Laurie police department said in a news release.When the department was called to a report of domestic assault at a Laurie home, the officer approached Mummert on the porch and asked him to comply with orders after noticing a gun.The officer fired a shot when Mummert began to draw his weapon, according to police.The officer was not injured.The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Brian Mummert Police Weaponry Laurie Police Department Shot Missouri Highway Patrol × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Fighting the drug war on two fronts Public Safety Drug strike force recovers more than 300 pounds of meth in 2022 Local News 'Tripledemic' numbers on the rise again +2 Local News Mental health services see increase in people seeking help More Local News → 0:56 Mostly sunny and mild Friday 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
