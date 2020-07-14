O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and concerned about the possibility that a white St. Louis couple could face criminal charges for displaying guns as they defended their home during a racial injustice protest.

Parson told reporters Tuesday that he had just been on the phone with Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The phone call came amid reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, may file charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both of them lawyers in their 60s. The couple wielded guns on June 28 as protesters marched by their Renaissance palazzo-style mansion on the way to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A police report said the couple heard a loud commotion and saw a large group of people break an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs.

Video showed protesters walking through the gate and it was unclear when it was damaged. The widely viewed video showed Mark McCloskey wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey standing next to him waving a handgun.

The actions of the couple have drawn scorn and ridicule from some, praise and support from others. Gardner’s spokeswoman said Tuesday that the case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, though authorities executed a search warrant at the mansion late last week.

Parson, a Republican and a staunch Trump supporter, is also a former sheriff and state representative who co-authored Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law that justifies the use of deadly force when protecting one’s home.

Parson said he told Trump that it’s difficult to remove an elected official from office in Missouri, though he didn’t say if Trump had asked if Gardner could be removed.

In an interview Tuesday with Townhall Media, Trump defended the couple, saying “they were going to be beat up badly, if they were lucky” and that their house was going to be ransacked and probably burned. He called talk of prosecuting them a disgrace.

It’s unclear what either Trump or Barr could do, but Parson said he expects that both “are going to take a look at it.”