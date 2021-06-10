GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. — In visiting the agricultural annex Thursday of a growing regional college, Gov. Mike Parson pledged to defend Missouri farmers, while speaking to his broader agenda.

At the event outside Trenton, Parson spent a few moments to sign HB 574, a measure sponsored by state Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, with the stated purpose of shielding farmers from unauthorized or surreptitious investigations by nongovernmental agencies and others who advocate for animal welfare.

“Agriculture is the heart and soul of our state,” he said.

With legislative delegates in tow, including Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Savannah, Parson’s comments largely focused on regional institutions and infrastructure. The venue, the Barton Farm Campus of North Central Missouri College, called attention to regional business advocacy for greater numbers of young adults who are trained in valuable industrial skills, namely welding, precision machining or nursing.

“Those are all things that mean people are coming to the state, building their businesses and expanding,” Parson said. “But we gotta have the workforce available. That’s why (community colleges are) a priority.”

North Central is expected to partner closely with Missouri Western State University toward these ends. As it develops its Andrew County expansion campus and prepares to take over adult education at the Hillyard Technical Center, it will be among the largest education agencies in the area, comparable to MWSU, Northwest Missouri State University and the St. Joseph School District.

Hegeman referred to how NCMC aims to house most of its health sciences education in his hometown, while leveraging the mechanical learning laboratories at the tech center. These all will be part of a greater institutional whole, and will not provoke internal competition for resources, he said.

“And we have supported these colleges and increased that support,” Hegeman said. “In this year’s budget, we increased their core funding by $10 million across the state. We continue to work with businesses and provide what many of our business leaders need.”

Parson said he will continue to coordinate with the state delegation to the U.S. Congress on obtaining federal funding for Missouri roads, construction projects and broadband internet service expansion, among other infrastructure needs. He said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo, will be a key partner in this effort that is taking place amid a major push by the administration of President Joe Biden to upgrade the nation’s brick-and-mortar assets. But Parson also offered a note of skepticism.

“The trouble with the federal government, most times, is when they try to put a package together, it’s got so many things that don’t have anything to do with infrastructure.”